Indicators on internal rates

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How likely is this to be possible in a future update ?

creating indicators on rates instead of symbol + period since rates have most members of oncalculate

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

How likely is this to be possible in a future update ?

creating indicators on rates instead of symbol + period since rates have most members of oncalculate

It's a great idea, and it would definitely open up a lot of possibilities to use iMA directly on MqlRates[], especially for simulated environments or custom data.

As of now, it's not possible since handles are tied to symbol and timeframe, but hopefully MetaQuotes will consider it in the future. In the meantime, we’ll have to stick with iMAOnArray() and a bit of extra logic.

Thanks for sharing it! 😉

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