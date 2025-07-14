Indicators: Double Moving Averages With Fibonacci
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Double Moving Averages With Fibonacci:
This indicator combines two moving averages to generate buy/sell signals based on crossovers. It also plots Fibonacci retracement levels using recent swing highs and lows for support/resistance. Visual arrows mark trade signals, and optional alerts notify users in real-time. Works on all timeframes for flexible technical analysis.
Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal