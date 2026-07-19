Experts: SniperJaw EA
Hi !
I tested on XM tester width GoldMicro 5M 2022.01.01-2025.06.20
It made one optimalization, and some simple run, then
stop without run, say file load wrong.
When i restart my computer, then can repeat it.
it not reset. )
13580415 #:Hello. Can you share the source code with the optimization that you make? Please
Hi !
I tested on XM tester width GoldMicro 5M 2022.01.01-2025.06.20
It made one optimalization, and some simple run, then
stop without run, say file load wrong.
When i restart my computer, then can repeat it.
it not reset. )
Besides this the program made good result.
2026.06.26 Gabor Taky
Does it work on XAU/USD? Any time frame?
THANKS
yes
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SniperJaw EA:
SniperJaw EA is a one-trade-at-a-time robot that uses the Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips) to follow the trend. You can control the trade size with LotSize, choose to close trades on opposite signal with UseEntryToExit, or use TakeProfit and StopLoss in pips if set. Slippage is managed by Slippage, and trading can be turned on or off using TradeEnabled. Alligator settings like JawPeriod, JawShift, TeethPeriod, TeethShift, LipsPeriod, and LipsShift let you adjust how the indicator works.
Author: Manasvi