Experts: SniperJaw EA

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SniperJaw EA:

SniperJaw EA is a one-trade-at-a-time robot that uses the Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips) to follow the trend. You can control the trade size with LotSize, choose to close trades on opposite signal with UseEntryToExit, or use TakeProfit and StopLoss in pips if set. Slippage is managed by Slippage, and trading can be turned on or off using TradeEnabled. Alligator settings like JawPeriod, JawShift, TeethPeriod, TeethShift, LipsPeriod, and LipsShift let you adjust how the indicator works.

SniperJaw EA

Author: Manasvi

 

Hi ! 

 I tested on XM tester width GoldMicro 5M 2022.01.01-2025.06.20

 It made one optimalization, and some simple run, then
 stop without run, say file load wrong. 
 When i restart my computer, then can repeat it. 
 it not reset. )

 Besides this the program made good result.

2026.06.26 Gabor Taky


 
13580415 #:

Hi ! 

 I tested on XM tester width GoldMicro 5M 2022.01.01-2025.06.20

 It made one optimalization, and some simple run, then
 stop without run, say file load wrong. 
 When i restart my computer, then can repeat it. 
 it not reset. )

 Besides this the program made good result.

2026.06.26 Gabor Taky


Hello. Can you share the source code with the optimization that you make? Please
 

Does it work on XAU/USD? Any time frame?


THANKS

 
yes
 
Nice!
I did a minor tweak on the code, and it made good result!
The sent image is the backtest result of XAUUSD M5 2025.03.03-2026.07.17, Exness (spread: 151).
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