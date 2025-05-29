Issue Data Inconsistent in Signal detail on mql5
nguyenkatd #:
Thanks your answer, a more question, how can I know a signal is Netting account or Hedging account ?
I do not know ... I think - by name/server of the broker used by signal provider (in case you know this broker and/or server and going to use same to subscribe) ... or ask the signal provider, or use filter, for example - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
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Hello technical team,
I was confused about this issues:
the data of equity chart begin from May 2025, while the first trade of that signal was on March 2024.
So the Equity Chart has lost data from March 2024 to May 2025 ?
This is signal I concerned: <the link to the signal was deleted by moderator>
Please help to answer this. Thanks much.