Issue Data Inconsistent in Signal detail on mql5

New comment
 

Hello technical team,

   I was confused about this issues:
the data of equity chart begin from May 2025, while the first trade of that signal was on March 2024.
So the Equity Chart has lost data from March 2024 to May 2025 ?
This is signal I concerned: <the link to the signal was deleted by moderator>

Please help to answer this. Thanks much.

 

Monitoring for this signal was started 26th of May 2025 (it was started on Monday).
So, it is new signal - 

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Monitoring for this signal was started 26th of May 2025 (it was started on Monday).
So, it is new signal - 

ahh, Thanks, got it. Anyway, how can I watch the history equity chart of that signal ?

 
nguyenkatd #:

ahh, Thanks, got it. Anyway, how can I watch the history equity chart of that signal ?

Yes, but since 26th of May this year (since the monitoring of this signal was started in that date).
Because this signal was not monitored before this date.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Yes, but since 26th of May this year (since the monitoring of this signal was started in that date).
Because this signal was not monitored before this date.

Thanks your answer, a more question, how can I know a signal is Netting account or Hedging account ?

 
nguyenkatd #:

Thanks your answer, a more question, how can I know a signal is Netting account or Hedging account ?

I do not know ... I think - by name/server of the broker used by signal provider (in case you know this broker and/or server and going to use same to subscribe) ... or ask the signal provider, or use filter, for example - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals 

Trading signals for MetaTrader 5
Trading signals for MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
A showcase of successful trading strategies with automated copy trading
New comment