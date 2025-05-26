Tester Experts\Advisors\MyProgram.ex5 not found

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The ex5 app is in the Experts\Advisors. But testing in MT5 says, MyProgram.ex5 not found. What could be the issue?

I have even tested on Sunday (yesterday).

[Deleted]  
nyanmt4:

The ex5 app is in the Experts\Advisors. But testing in MT5 says, MyProgram.ex5 not found. What could be the issue?

I have even tested on Sunday (yesterday).

Could you please show the journal of the strategy tester?


 
2025.05.26 16:38:06.315 Tester Cloud servers switched off
2025.05.26 16:38:06.351 MQL5 wrong program type, loading of MyProgram failed
2025.05.26 16:38:06.351 Tester loading of C:\Users\XXXXXXX\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx\MQL5\Experts\Advisors\MyProgram.ex5 failed

2025.05.26 16:38:27.171 Tester Experts\Advisors\MyProgram.ex5 not found


MyProgram.ex5 exists in the Experts\Advisors folder.

 
nyanmt4 #:
2025.05.26 16:38:06.315 Tester Cloud servers switched off
2025.05.26 16:38:06.351 MQL5 wrong program type, loading of MyProgram failed
2025.05.26 16:38:06.351 Tester loading of C:\Users\XXXXXXX\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx\MQL5\Experts\Advisors\MyProgram.ex5 failed

2025.05.26 16:38:27.171 Tester Experts\Advisors\MyProgram.ex5 not found


MyProgram.ex5 exists in the Experts\Advisors folder.

You can compile MyProgram.mq5 once again in MetaEditor to get compatible ex5 file.
And make sure that MyProgram.ex5 is the EA/robot.
 

My mt5 has Free Robots only as shown in the attached image.

But still have error as 

2025.05.26 17:55:33.110 Tester Experts\Free Robots\MyProgram.ex5 not found


Files:
mt5.png  6 kb
 
nyanmt4 #:

My mt5 has Free Robots only as shown in the attached image.

But still have error as 

2025.05.26 17:55:33.110 Tester Experts\Free Robots\MyProgram.ex5 not found


I do not have MyProgram.ex5 in Free Robots.

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Where did you get MyProgram?
Who programmed MyProgram ? So, ask this person for support.

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