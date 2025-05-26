Tester Experts\Advisors\MyProgram.ex5 not found
2025.05.26 16:38:27.171 Tester Experts\Advisors\MyProgram.ex5 not found
MyProgram.ex5 exists in the Experts\Advisors folder.
2025.05.26 16:38:27.171 Tester Experts\Advisors\MyProgram.ex5 not found
MyProgram.ex5 exists in the Experts\Advisors folder.
And make sure that MyProgram.ex5 is the EA/robot.
My mt5 has Free Robots only as shown in the attached image.
But still have error as
2025.05.26 17:55:33.110 Tester Experts\Free Robots\MyProgram.ex5 not found
My mt5 has Free Robots only as shown in the attached image.
But still have error as
2025.05.26 17:55:33.110 Tester Experts\Free Robots\MyProgram.ex5 not found
I do not have MyProgram.ex5 in Free Robots.
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Where did you get MyProgram?
Who programmed MyProgram ? So, ask this person for support.
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The ex5 app is in the Experts\Advisors. But testing in MT5 says, MyProgram.ex5 not found. What could be the issue?
I have even tested on Sunday (yesterday).