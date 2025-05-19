Regarding the Signals and VPS..
WARNING!
After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, DO NOT TICK AGAIN the: Enable realtime signal subscription option in your local computer’s MT5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
When you use a MQL5 VPS in order to copy a signal, you IGNORE the MT5 Journal tab, down in the terminal window and you only check the MQL5 VPS (right click) Journals, for useful information about your smooth signal copying.
More in details -
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - new instruction:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal - How to subscribe to MT5 signals for real time signal subscription
- 2020.04.01
- Eleni Anna Branou
- www.mql5.com
You should check for this: signal enabled , message regularly (once a day i would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly. Thanks, i think i've noticed the issue after reading that - noticed in the journal that the currency pairs couldn't be found, and so must have been because they're not in the watchlist, i've added them so hopefully that'll be ok now
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Hello,
I have the VPs and Signals enabled in my MT5 Account. and it looks running in Realtime as below
But in the journal it showed as
2025.05.19 13:01:21.055 Signal '404085488': signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
So I have went to options>> Signals >> enabled real time copying.
When I do the migration to the VPS, again in my desktop local MT5 terminal the real time checkbox is unchecked, so when the migration is done, it will run from VPS and turn my local MT5 app option off right?
how to confirm the VPS and signal is full active and I can see the Open trades of the signal provider account to confirm that the positions are same as mine?So I enabled the realtime Copying in th