Expert Advisor - page 2
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No, My MQL account are O.K and there the VPS are active but in the trading terminal my account by mistake is deleted now i have open new account i want that VPS move to my new account. Please help me in this regard.
You can 'Change account' to your MQL5 VPS subscription once a week.
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact