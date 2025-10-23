Libraries: RSI Expert Advisor - Automated Trading Tool Based on RSI
Thank you for the template. nicely written and documented, a great template to use
You're welcome! I'm glad you found the template helpful. If you need any further assistance or adjustments, feel free to reach out. Happy trading!
Beautiful code, thank you for sharing it.
There are times when the OverBought concept is not valid because price continues to rise, vice-versa.
How would you handle that situation when the trend is driving price and the RSI over or under limits have been tagged?
Hello,
Thanks for the codes you share, it helps a lot to see your code to learn.
Tell me, is it possible to add the Custom MACD to the RSI EA and take signals when there is a confluence of overbought or oversold and a crossover in the MACD?
I'm unable to see the download option. Can someone help?
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RSI Expert Advisor - Automated Trading Tool Based on RSI:
The RSI Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading tool developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This EA leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to identify buy and sell signals, incorporating risk management, partial position closing, and trading hour restrictions to optimize trading performance.
Author: Duy Van Nguy