Loading sets window doesnt working in macbook

New comment
 
set loading

After reinstalling to upgrade the version, it disappeared. I just wanted to inform you so the developers can fix this issue
 
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk:


After reinstalling to upgrade the version, it disappeared. I just wanted to inform you so the developers can fix this issue
With all due respect to both MetaQuotes and Apple - MetaTrader on Mac is a hassle at the moment.

Get Windows (Parallels Desktop on Mac) and focus on your strategy not logistics. In case you are keen to use plain macOS - here is a thread where users manage successfully MT5/Mac 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 459758
MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue
MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue
  • 2023.12.30
  • Gloria Li
  • www.mql5.com
Hello Guys! I am happy to install and run the MT5 MacOS (13.4.1) Build 4120 on M1 Macbook Pro successful...
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
With all due respect to both MetaQuotes and Apple - MetaTrader on Mac is a hassle at the moment.

Get Windows (Parallels Desktop on Mac) and focus on your strategy not logistics. In case you are keen to use plain macOS - here is a thread where users manage successfully MT5/Mac 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 459758

Thank you for your replying. I have been developing EA's with Mac for 2 years without big problems. I just wanted inform that the loading and saving sets feature has broken with new version installed. It seems there is nothing to do except wait for future versions to be released.

New comment