Indicators: Custom MACD: Elevate Your Trading with Real-Time Signal Alerts to Your Phone

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Custom MACD: Elevate Your Trading with Real-Time Signal Alerts to Your Phone:

Custom MACD for MetaTrader 5 enhances the classic MACD with real-time signal alerts sent to your phone. Detect trends and reversals with customizable parameters, intuitive visuals, and automated buy/sell notifications.

Custom MACD: Elevate Your Trading with Real-Time Signal Alerts to Your Phone

Author: Duy Van Nguy

 
That's nice and realisable
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