Indicators: BBMA - Bollinger Band Moving Average

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BBMA - Bollinger Band Moving Average:

All indicators required by BBMA Strategy in a single indicator.

BBMA - Bollinger Band Moving Average

Author: Sopheak Khlot

  
PlotIndexGetInteger( 0, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 50 );
  • PlotIndexGetInteger(): Gets the current value of an integer property of a plot.
  • PlotIndexSetInteger(): Sets a new value for an integer property of a plot.

Has an error crept in here?

 
Alexander Piechotta #:
  • PlotIndexGetInteger(): Gets the current value of an integer property of a plot.
  • PlotIndexSetInteger(): Sets a new value for an integer property of a plot.

Has an error crept in here?

You are right, It should be PlotIndexSetInteger instead.
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