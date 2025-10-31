Indicators: BBMA - Bollinger Band Moving Average
PlotIndexGetInteger( 0, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, 50 );
- PlotIndexGetInteger(): Gets the current value of an integer property of a plot.
- PlotIndexSetInteger(): Sets a new value for an integer property of a plot.
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BBMA - Bollinger Band Moving Average:
All indicators required by BBMA Strategy in a single indicator.
Author: Sopheak Khlot