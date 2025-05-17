Indicators: Range BreakOut Indicator - Indicator Buffer Only
pretty working , but how do you know when its time to open and execute trades?
Destiny Dracko #:
pretty working , but how do you know when its time to open and execute trades?
pretty working , but how do you know when its time to open and execute trades?
as the name suggested, trade can be placed after the range high/low is violated or broken with candle closure. there are many ways to trade this indicator but you must do your own research and create your own trading strategy.
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Range BreakOut Indicator - Indicator Buffer Only:
This indicator for Breakout Strategy. It doesn't print objects on the chart.
Author: Sopheak Khlot