Indicators: Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5

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Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5:

The Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5 is a versatile trading tool designed to help traders identify trend changes and filter entries using momentum. This indicator combines two moving averages (MA) with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), offering clear buy and sell signals.

Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5

Author: Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa

 
So when to buy and sell? Is it BUY when the RSI above 70 and SELL when below 30?
 

I do not see the following characteristics:

- Customisable, movable media in terms of type

- Visual and audible crossing alerts.

- Traffic signals.

I think you made a mistake when you incorporated the programme.

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