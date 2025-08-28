Experts: EA Stochastic Bollinger Bands Multi - Timeframe
Hi,
I tried to optimize this code and tried testing but does not open trades or optimize, what is it that I am not doing?
Qhumanani #: Hi, I tried to optimize this code and tried testing but does not open trades or optimize, what is it that I am not doing?I'm afraid that without visual evidence of how you're setting up the Strategy Tester (like screenshots or step-by-step details), it's difficult for anyone to understand the issue and help you properly.
How can I get this EA and download it
@Nangamso Ngamlana #: How can I get this EA and download it
Use a desktop browser, not a mobile one, and click on the main link provided in the initial post of this discussion topic. Then click on the source file or on "Download a ZIP".
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
EA Stochastic Bollinger Bands Multi - Timeframe:
This MQL4 code implements an Expert Advisor (EA) that trades based on the Stochastic Oscillator and Bollinger Bands indicators across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, and M15).
Author: Trap Music