Indicators: Fair Value Gaps

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Fair Value Gaps:

Fair Value Gaps indicator or 'imbalance areas' where markets often move back to.

Fair Value Gaps

Author: maximo

 
Automated-Trading:

Fair Value Gaps:

Author: maximo

Where do I download the indicator?
 
Jerry Ndururi #:
Where do I download the indicator?

Code Base

Fair Value Gaps

maximo, 2025.04.25 10:09

Fair Value Gaps indicator or 'imbalance areas' where markets often move back to.

 
Great work! it shows mitigated and unmitigated FVG. however, could you add the alert feature into this amazing indicator?
 
amazing indicator!
 
Thanks for your contribution!
 
you have really done a job, still trying it out
 
Thanks for ur contribution. amazing.
 
Thanks for your contribution!
 
awesome work!
 
Great job ! i like that blocks go until they are cancelled, i.e. reached by opposite wave.
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