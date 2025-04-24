How to change color of profit
GRITVERA:
Hey,
Does anyone knows how to change the profit colors like its shows in app blue and red?
That would require modification of the MT5 terminal application which is not possible and/or is prohibited.
It's not possible to do it you are a slave and not a master here , you do not have the acces to server to change this
Okay Thanks bro :(
no its not possible yet
Press the history tab when the trade is closed
Isn't possible.
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Hey,
Does anyone knows how to change the profit colors like its shows in app blue and red?