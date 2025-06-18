Indicators: Countdown 2.0
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How to download?
⚠️ Automatic translation applied by the moderator. Please, in this section of the forum, comments should be in Portuguese.
It's interesting to know that this quotation function has been created in mt5 - congratulations
This one runs fine based on the system time, I do it myself based on the K-line going, and when the network or the market gets stuck, the countdown gets stuck too.
not know how to use
Wilker Jr #:
It's interesting to know that such a quote function has been created in mt5 - congratulations
It's interesting to know that such a quote function has been created in mt5 - congratulations
Thanks for the recognition! 😊.
I understand that this version is incomplete, but if you like the idea or find this indicator useful, it really is an important tool to help traders monitor candles in a more organised way.
Good luck to you and happy trading.
Sw0255 #: How do I download it?
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Countdown 2.0:
Countdown is an advanced indicator designed for traders who want to track the time remaining until the next candlestick or the next market open clearly and efficiently. With three flexible display modes (commentary, chart borders or next to price), this indicator offers a customisable solution to suit your trading needs.
Author: Gustavo Franthesco Kerntopf