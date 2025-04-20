Can't find Signal Tab
- Fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal,
and
- connect your Metatrader to your real/live trading account (because the signals do not work for demo accounts).
You are missing trading opportunities:
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- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Good day Guys,
I can't find 'Signal' Tab ,, Although i download both MT4 & MT5
and Download it in windows tablet and laptop
still can't find the signal tab + signal option in Tools>Options>Community is disabled