Can't find Signal Tab

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Good day Guys,


I can't find 'Signal' Tab ,, Although i download both MT4 & MT5

and Download it in windows tablet and laptop


still can't find the signal tab + signal option in Tools>Options>Community is disabled


 

 
  • Fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal,
    and
  • connect your Metatrader to your real/live trading account (because the signals do not work for demo accounts).
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