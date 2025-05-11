EA download error - page 2

New comment
 
I B #:
I am logged in, on the desktop version and online, but like I said no matter which one I choose nothing happens when I confirm the mql5 installation, usually there should appear a new downlaod or save as window, I guess??!! I also deactivated the firewall for testing...same :-(

You just say it (that you loggied in to Commuity tab of Metatrader), but no proof for that.

----------------

My example (I have proof).

I logged into Community tab of Metatrader -

and it is my proof (from Metatrader journal):

 
I B #:
but like I said no matter which one I choose nothing happens when I confirm the mql5 installation
If some error so - look at Metatrader journal (about what was written there for example).
because it is technical forum, and everything should be explained in technical way sorry.
 
I B #:
I am logged in, on the desktop version and online, but like I said no matter which one I choose nothing happens when I confirm the mql5 installation, usually there should appear a new downlaod or save as window, I guess??!! I also deactivated the firewall for testing...same :-(

I just realized that your Community name is I[space]B. You might want to confirm with the Service Desk that spaces are allowed in Community user ID's, and maybe ask about a minimum amount of characters too.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

I just realized that your Community name is I[space]B. You might want to confirm with the Service Desk that spaces are allowed in Community user ID's, and maybe ask about a minimum amount of characters too.

His Community name (forum login) is libana because the link to his profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/libana

 
Sergey Golubev #:

His Community name (forum login) is libana because the link to his profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/libana

Ah, I see. It's in the URL and not on the page... just like my own. Thanks.

Is it possible that the broker has modified access to the Market? It would be interesting to see if the generic Beta MT5 (directly from Metaquotes) would do differently for I B.

Download the MetaTrader 5 trading platform for free
Download the MetaTrader 5 trading platform for free
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaTrader 5 offers a wide variety of functions for the modern forex and exchange market trader: Full set of trading orders for flexible Forex, Stocks and other securities trading Two position accounting systems: netting and hedging Unlimited amount of charts with 21 timeframes and one-minute history of quotes; Technical analysis with over 80...
 

anyone other help?

 
like I said...nothing happens when I confirm the mql5 installation...I  have no other choice?!?
 
Sergey Golubev #:
If some error so - look at Metatrader journal (about what was written there for example).
because it is technical forum, and everything should be explained in technical way sorry.
nothing happens in the journal...
 
I B #:
nothing happens in the journal...
Have you tried using the direct Metaquotes MT5 installation? If it works there, you'll know that it's an issue with your broker-dealer.
 

Try installing it from inside Metatrader instead.

And as Sergey said, you have not provided an image that shows proof in your journal showing that you are logged into Community(in Metatrader journal)

123
New comment