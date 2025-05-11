EA download error - page 2
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I am logged in, on the desktop version and online, but like I said no matter which one I choose nothing happens when I confirm the mql5 installation, usually there should appear a new downlaod or save as window, I guess??!! I also deactivated the firewall for testing...same :-(
You just say it (that you loggied in to Commuity tab of Metatrader), but no proof for that.
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My example (I have proof).
I logged into Community tab of Metatrader -
and it is my proof (from Metatrader journal):
but like I said no matter which one I choose nothing happens when I confirm the mql5 installation
because it is technical forum, and everything should be explained in technical way sorry.
I am logged in, on the desktop version and online, but like I said no matter which one I choose nothing happens when I confirm the mql5 installation, usually there should appear a new downlaod or save as window, I guess??!! I also deactivated the firewall for testing...same :-(
I just realized that your Community name is I[space]B. You might want to confirm with the Service Desk that spaces are allowed in Community user ID's, and maybe ask about a minimum amount of characters too.
I just realized that your Community name is I[space]B. You might want to confirm with the Service Desk that spaces are allowed in Community user ID's, and maybe ask about a minimum amount of characters too.
His Community name (forum login) is libana because the link to his profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/libana
His Community name (forum login) is libana because the link to his profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/libana
Ah, I see. It's in the URL and not on the page... just like my own. Thanks.
Is it possible that the broker has modified access to the Market? It would be interesting to see if the generic Beta MT5 (directly from Metaquotes) would do differently for I B.
anyone other help?
If some error so - look at Metatrader journal (about what was written there for example).
because it is technical forum, and everything should be explained in technical way sorry.
nothing happens in the journal...
Try installing it from inside Metatrader instead.
And as Sergey said, you have not provided an image that shows proof in your journal showing that you are logged into Community(in Metatrader journal)