Experts: RiskManager with InfoPanel and Support
Well done! The code is good. Keep it going.
You can output messages with the function below:
Comment(String1, String2, .., .., ..);
Hola dónde encuentro su bot
Hola dónde encuentro el bot
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RiskManager with InfoPanel and Support:
My first code on the site, which requires improvement. The idea to create an ideal tool for traders, in the work on the main component of any trading system-Risk Manager
Author: Anatoliy Migachyov