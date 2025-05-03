Experts: RiskManager with InfoPanel and Support

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RiskManager with InfoPanel and Support:

My first code on the site, which requires improvement. The idea to create an ideal tool for traders, in the work on the main component of any trading system-Risk Manager

RiskManager with InfoPanel and Support

Author: Anatoliy Migachyov

 

Well done! The code is good. Keep it going.

You can output messages with the function below:

Comment(String1, String2, .., .., ..);
 
ROMAN KIVERIN #:

Well done! The code is good. Keep going.

You can display messages f

ROMAN KIVERIN #:

Well done! The code is good. Keep it going.

You can output messages with the function below:

Thanks for your support!

 
Hola dónde encuentro su bot
 
Hola dónde encuentro el bot
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