Indicator Not Updating / Repainting Automatically, How ?
Chin Min Wan:
Hi coders, I'm learning programming now to develop a simple Stochastic indicator. I don't know what codes are lack of resulting the indicator wasn't updated automatically.
Hi coders, I'm learning programming now to develop a simple Stochastic indicator. I don't know what codes are lack of resulting the indicator wasn't updated automatically.
Upon a New Bar is launched, there are 2 issues :-
1) Stochastic "< 80" or "> 20", the DotLine wasn't removed automatically
2) My settings are for(int i=0; i<=50; i++), i.e. up to Max Shift of 50, but from Shift 51 onwards, the DotLine wasn't removed automatically
Kindly help to modify my indicator so that it can update the DotLines automatically without any human intervention. Thanks.
Please check this indicator
Files:
Test_Indi.mq4 4 kb
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi coders, I'm learning programming now to develop a simple Stochastic indicator. I don't know what codes are lack of resulting the indicator wasn't updated automatically.
Upon a New Bar is launched, there are 2 issues :-
1) Stochastic "< 80" or "> 20", the DotLine wasn't removed automatically
2) My settings are for(int i=0; i<=50; i++), i.e. up to Max Shift of 50, but from Shift 51 onwards, the DotLine wasn't removed automatically
Kindly help to modify my indicator so that it can update the DotLines automatically without any human intervention. Thanks.