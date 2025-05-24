Indicators: Chaikin Money Flow
It's missing that line
ArraySetAsSeries(tick_volume, true);
I decided to make a few unique updates to this indicator. I applied code to normalize the plot, and also perform a fractal search, as peaks are frequently found in the CMF plot. I'll send it to you when I'm finished coding it
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Chaikin Money Flow:
Chaykin Money Flow (CMF)" indicator
Author: Artyom Trishkin