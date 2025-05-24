Indicators: Chaikin Money Flow

New comment
 

Chaikin Money Flow:

Chaykin Money Flow (CMF)" indicator

Chaikin Money Flow

Author: Artyom Trishkin

 

It's missing that line

ArraySetAsSeries(tick_volume, true);
 
Alexandr Nikolaev #:

It's missing that line

Yeah. Another line too. I'll fix it, thanks.

 
I decided to make a few unique updates to this indicator. I applied code to normalize the plot, and also perform a fractal search, as peaks are frequently found in the CMF plot. I'll send it to you when I'm finished coding it
New comment