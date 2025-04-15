failed orders because of 'no prices'
How far back are you testing, most brokers have historical tick data for 2-3 years back.
Try selecting another server at the bottom right corner of your MT5 terminal and then try again.
hello,
thank you, i'm testing in live mode (demo account)
no backtesting
Baptiste Fayol #:
hello,
thank you, i'm testing in live mode (demo account)
no backtesting
Ask your broker and try with another broker too.
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hello,
i'm testing EA and many trades can't open because of this error message : (no prices)
i already switched on all the symbols that i need in market watch
what else do i need to do to fix this problem please?
thank you so much !