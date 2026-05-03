enrolling as a seller
i tried to enroll my account as a seller , but it was rejected for some reason that i dont know why, now can i enroll again as seller with verifying my details again, the problem iam facing is that in the seller section now, it is showing as application is rejected and i cant find any new method to enroll again.
- My trades getting rejected again and again.
- Application for a Seller
- How can i application again for seller register?
RAFEEQ:You must contact the Service Desk (this type of support is strictly NOT handled through the forum).
i tried to enroll my account as a seller , but it was rejected for some reason that i dont know why, now can i enroll again as seller with verifying my details again, the problem iam facing is that in the seller section now, it is showing as application is rejected and i cant find any new method to enroll again.
i tried to enroll my account as a seller , but it was rejected for some reason that i dont know why, now can i enroll again as seller with verifying my details again, the problem iam facing is that in the seller section now, it is showing as application is rejected and i cant find any new method to enroll again.
pleaase help me to fix
Files:
Raja Gultom #:
pleaase help me to fix
pleaase help me to fix
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Oleksandr Medviediev, 2025.04.13 17:32You must contact the Service Desk (this type of support is strictly NOT handled through the forum).
Raja Gultom #:
pleaase help me to fix
pleaase help me to fix
Moderators cannot access seller applications. Once again, this is your individual matter handled exclusively by the Service Desk.
Do not post this again. Repeatedly asking the same question on the forum is considered spam and will lead to a ban.
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