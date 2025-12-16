Experts: Indiana Jones Mean Reversion EA - page 2
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I realized something too late: "All the entries are perfectly set at High and Low of bars". This is why it is too good.
I realized something too late: "All the entries are perfectly set at High and Low of bars". This is why it is too good.
Still it is strange that the curve is just going up.
Still it is strange that the curve is just going up.
Yes . There are losses though .
Indiana Jones would look for a map at this point. xD
Whether or not this indicates the presence of a good filter , or , it just portrays the "flaw" .
Does it need low spread for real forward trade?
You should not be using this EA for real trades. There's a reason it says: "This is a misleading simulation conducted on one-minute OHLC:"
If you run this on a real account, low spread or not, you're probably going to lose all your money.