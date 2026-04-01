Indicators: Uniformity Factor Indicator
Stanislav Korotky:
Author: Stanislav Korotky
Nice utility.
Just an FYI... I had to change Period in line 35 to period (etc.):
input int period = 200;
and change _period to _Period in line 202:
_Symbol, StringSubstr(EnumToString(_Period), StringLen("PERIOD_")), period, N);
in order to compile the indicator in MT5 Beta Build 5488 (I do my development there to stay ahead of the curve, so to speak).
Anyway, my days of manually hunting for the best Renko brick size are officially over. Thank you.
For the follow-up and further elaboration please visit the Uniformity Factor Script.
Uniformity Factor Script
- 2026.01.07
- www.mql5.com
The script provides a quick estimation of an exponent/power factor for transformation of variable-length price increments into uniform distibution, that makes them a "random walk". The estimated value characterizes current symbol as more profitable when using in a particular trading strategy.
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Uniformity Factor Indicator:
This is a simple analytical (non-signal, one-time calculated) indicator that allows you to test the hypothesis that price timeseries represent a "random walk", specifically Gaussian "random walk". This can help to construct a parametric transformation of price increments into evenly distributed, more stable and predictable time series, at least in terms of volatility.
Author: Stanislav Korotky