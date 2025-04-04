Libraries: Display optimised for console-type chart text output
The source code has been updated. Now you can adjust the height of the lines of output text, as well as add a background for Labels.
Another update. Added limitation of the frequency of display updates, which allowed to significantly increase their performance. Added a universal Expert Advisor for measuring in the chart as well as in the tester.
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Display optimised for console-type chart text output:
This library allows you to create displays to easily output text information to the chart at the most optimal rate
Author: Mihail Matkovskij