Indicators: Pan PrizMA No leverage 72
Thank you.
How can I obtain the indicator?
Albert Gunt #:
How can I get the indicator?
How can I get the indicator?
- Save the mq5 date in: <Terminla folder>\MQL5\Indicators
- Then load it in the editor:
- Compile it:
- It should then be found in the terminal navigator under Indicators:
- Then you just have to drag it onto a chart.
- Here is a series of articles as a HowTo about indicators and more:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/m.aboud/publications
Good luck and success
How useful is it in trading? Can we use it for trade signal?
thanks a lot just on the topic of sines - I will try it on a custom symbol
Петля Мёбиуса.
- 2025.05.03
- Alexander Sevastyanov
- www.mql5.com
Петля Мёбиуса. Цена стремиться к цене открытия. ГРААЛЬ...
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Pan PrizMA No leverage 72:
Construct a moving line with a polynomial of 4 degrees. Extrapolates the sinusoidal and its axial. The constructed lines remove one value at each bar and a sliding line of extrapolated values is constructed which is not redrawn.
Author: Aleksey Panfilov