Indicators: Pan PrizMA No leverage 72

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Pan PrizMA No leverage 72:

Construct a moving line with a polynomial of 4 degrees. Extrapolates the sinusoidal and its axial. The constructed lines remove one value at each bar and a sliding line of extrapolated values is constructed which is not redrawn.

Pan PrizMA No leverage 72

Author: Aleksey Panfilov

 
Thank you.
 
How can I obtain the indicator?
 
Albert Gunt #:
How can I get the indicator?
  1. Save the mq5 date in: <Terminla folder>\MQL5\Indicators
  2. Then load it in the editor:

  3. Compile it:


  4. It should then be found in the terminal navigator under Indicators:
  5. Then you just have to drag it onto a chart.
  6. Here is a series of articles as a HowTo about indicators and more:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/users/m.aboud/publications

Good luck and success

Mohamed Abdelmaaboud
Mohamed Abdelmaaboud
  • www.mql5.com
Profil des Traders
 
How useful is it in trading? Can we use it for trade signal?
 

thanks a lot just on the topic of sines - I will try it on a custom symbol

Петля Мёбиуса.
Петля Мёбиуса.
  • 2025.05.03
  • Alexander Sevastyanov
  • www.mql5.com
Петля Мёбиуса. Цена стремиться к цене открытия. ГРААЛЬ...
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:

thanks a lot just on the topic of sines - I will try it on a custom symbol

Wise thing) the indicator is very good, but not for my direction.
 
Sopheak Khlot # :
What benefit does this bring to trading?

It was discussed here.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/224374/page4#comment_6327522

 
Aleksey Panfilov #:

It's been discussed here.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/224374/page4#comment_6327522

Spsb - elegant solution - reading the sine too.... will delve into understanding more - there is something prognostic probabilistic about it....
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