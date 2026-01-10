Experts: New Candle or Bar formation.
Thank you for the code👍🏿, I've been having difficulty detecting new candle open.
I'm glad you found the code helpful.
Nice
Comment the next code you'll like me to write.
incompetent
Clinton Dennis Edem #:
test the code and tell me if it works badly. test before commenting negatively.
test the code and tell me if it works badly. test before commenting negatively.
1. improperly initialised previous_time , the code will give a false alarm immediately on startup
2. expensive access to iTime on each tick.
3. not every tick forms a bar (rarely, but a tick can come on a day off, it's not a trade - just some internal server procedures)
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New Candle or Bar formation.:
This Bot detects the open of a new candle on any set timeframe, thereby making it easier to run a one-time code, place trades and call other functions. The code is written in the OnTick() function.
Author: Clinton Dennis Edem