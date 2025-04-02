Error: Identifier is too long
Dilwyn Tng:
This issue may arise if you've recently updated the compiler or made changes to your code that include unusually long identifiers.
To resolve this, review your code and ensure that all identifiers comply with the length restrictions imposed by the MQL5 compiler.
If the problem persists after these checks, sharing more details about the specific part of the code causing the error would be helpful. That way, we can analyze it further and provide a more precise solution.
I tried on numerous MT5 on that PC and none work, even the simplest code
So I delete or uninstall all MT5s installation and now compilation is ok.
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I wrote into this error when I tried to compile a EA, in fact all EAs compilation are affected since today. Just days ago, all EA compilations did not/never has such problem. Has anyone else encounter such issue and how did you solve it?