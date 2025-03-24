Mystery Number Before Leverage Setting in MT5 Strategy Tester?
Since this field is not present in the default MT5 strategy tester and you are testing some crypto currency based symbol, it seems that it has something to do with that.
Basically just guessing here, but if you have the EA code then you can check what that does for sure. My guess would be it's to account for spread.
Side note: You're going to want to select "every tick based on real ticks" next to modeling. MetaTrader has "every tick" as made-up data from OHLC while "every tick based on real ticks" actually downloads and uses tick data. M5 on Ripple, you're going to want actual tick data. The option exists because MetaTrader 4 is from 2005 and 5 is from 2010 when you'd basically have to guess some things if you wanted to come up with an answer in a reasonable amount of time (computers were a lot slower, MT4 doesn't even work with multiple cores).
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Hey everyone,
I noticed a weird number in the MT5 Strategy Tester under the Deposit and Leverage section.
It appears before the leverage setting (example: 8 1:100).
Does anyone know what this number does?
Would appreciate any insights! Thanks.