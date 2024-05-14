Strategy tester using BTC as the deposit currency. What does this mean?
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Hi everyone,
I have an odd question about something I have noticed in the strategy tester. I am using a bitcoin as my deposit currency (since I am trading BTCUSD and want to ensure my fees are calculated in btc).
Next to the deposit section, there is a dropdown box with a value selection between 0 and 8 (shows 8 in the screenshot above).
Can anyone possibly tell me what do these values actually mean? I am struggling to find any answers in the documentation and it's important to know since changing this value significantly impacts my strategy tester results.
Any help would be much appreciated!