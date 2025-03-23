CodeBase Validation Error : no trading operations

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My EA is working fine with MT4. What this error mean?. My EA is not stopping Strategy Tester and it not News-Based



 
anuj71: My EA is working fine with MT4. What this error mean?. 

Your EA is not working fine, you divided by zero, crashing the EA. It's simple English: "zero divide" in line 417.

 
Hello William can I ask a question not related to the topic but under the same category? Kindly assist if you am stuck honestly my coding skills aren't any good. Am sorry if I have entered the forum or offended anyone but please kindly help. 

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