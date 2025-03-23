Draw rectangle only with borders
nandocabrera87: I need to draw rectangle objets but only with borders, no background (check attached samples). Could you give me some code sample?
Draw four lines (trendlines OBJ_TREND). Or use two channels (OBJ_CHANNEL), one for the vertical sides and one for the horizontal sides.
If you do not set the rectangle object as a background, then you can also not fill it and just get the outline
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Rectangle",OBJPROP_FILL,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Rectangle",OBJPROP_BACK,false);
Hey guys hope each one of you is doing well. I have a similar issue. I have tried to edit the code to have the rectangles not fill background but it still does it. Not sure what am doing wrong. Kindly help.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| LargeTimeFrame.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2005, Miramaxx. | //| mailto: morrr2001[dog]mail.ru | //+------------------------------------------------------------------| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2005, Miramaxx." #property link "mailto: morrr2001[dog]mail.ru" //---- #property indicator_chart_window //---- extern string Timeframe="H1"; extern int CountBars=5; extern color Bear=Red; extern color Bull=ForestGreen; //---- datetime time1; datetime time2; double open_price,close_price; int bar_tf; int PeriodName=0; int num=0; string error="Ïàðàìåòð Timeframe çàäàí íå âåðíî \nÏðèìåð: äëÿ ÷àñîâîãî ãðàôèêà âûáåðèòå ïàðàìåòð D1."; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ObjDel() { for(;num>=0;num--) ObjectDelete("Objtf"+num); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { if (Timeframe=="M1") PeriodName=PERIOD_M1; //â òîì æå ïîðÿäêå, ÷òî è êíîïêè íà ïàíåëè else if (Timeframe=="M5") PeriodName=PERIOD_M5; else if (Timeframe=="M15")PeriodName=PERIOD_M15; else if (Timeframe=="M30")PeriodName=PERIOD_M30; else if (Timeframe=="H1") PeriodName=PERIOD_H1; else if (Timeframe=="H4") PeriodName=PERIOD_H4; else if (Timeframe=="D1") PeriodName=PERIOD_D1; else if (Timeframe=="W1") PeriodName=PERIOD_W1; else if (Timeframe=="MN") PeriodName=PERIOD_MN1; else { Comment(error); return(0); } Comment("LargeTimeframe(",Timeframe,")"); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { ObjDel(); Comment(""); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { int i; ObjDel(); num=0; //---- if (PeriodName<=Period()) { Comment(error); return(0); } //---- for(bar_tf=CountBars;bar_tf>=0;bar_tf--) { time1=iTime(NULL,PeriodName,bar_tf); i=bar_tf-1; if (i<0) time2=Time[0]; else time2=iTime(NULL,PeriodName,i)-Period()*60; open_price=iOpen(NULL,PeriodName,bar_tf); close_price=iClose(NULL,PeriodName,bar_tf); //--- ObjectCreate("Objtf"+num,OBJ_RECTANGLE,0,time1,open_price,time2,close_price); if (time2-time1<PeriodName*60/2) time2=Time[0]; else time2=time1+PeriodName*60/2; num++; //---- ObjectCreate("Objtf"+num,OBJ_TREND,0,time2,iHigh(NULL,PeriodName,bar_tf),time2,iLow(NULL,PeriodName,bar_tf)); ObjectSet("Objtf"+num, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); ObjectSet("Objtf"+num, OBJPROP_RAY, false); ObjectSet("Objtf"+num, OBJPROP_BACK, false); ObjectSet("Objtf"+num, OBJPROP_FILL, false); //---- if (close_price>open_price) { ObjectSet("Objtf"+(num-1),OBJPROP_COLOR, Bull); ObjectSet("Objtf"+num,OBJPROP_COLOR, Bull); ObjectSet("Objtf"+num, OBJPROP_BACK, false); ObjectSet("Objtf"+num, OBJPROP_FILL, false); } else { ObjectSet("Objtf"+(num-1),OBJPROP_COLOR, Bear); ObjectSet("Objtf"+num,OBJPROP_COLOR, Bear); ObjectSet("Objtf"+num, OBJPROP_BACK, false); ObjectSet("Objtf"+num, OBJPROP_FILL, false); } num++; } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
