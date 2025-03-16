Print Version available for "Neural Networks for Algo Trading with MQL5" ?

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Hi 

Is there a print version available for the book by Dmitry Gizlyk? I prefer reading old fashioned way and would like to order a print version.

tx


 

https://www.mql5.com/en/neurobook -

https://www.mql5.com/en/neurobook

Neural Networks in Algorithmic Trading – a practical guide to using machine learning for algo trading.
Neural Networks in Algorithmic Trading – a practical guide to using machine learning for algo trading.
  • www.mql5.com
In the era of digital technology and artificial intelligence, algorithmic trading is transforming financial markets, offering innovative strategies...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

https://www.mql5.com/en/neurobook -

Thanks Sergey, I mean hardcopy. Couldn't find it on Amazon. Is it not available as hardcopy? I would love to have it as hardcopy.

 
Andreas Alois Aigner #:

Thanks Sergey, I mean hardcopy. Couldn't find it on Amazon. Is it not available as hardcopy? I would love to have it as hardcopy.

I do not know ... you may ask the author (he should know).
 
Andreas Alois Aigner # :

Thanks Sergey, I mean hardcopy. Couldn't find it on Amazon. Is it not available as hardcopy? I would love to have it as hardcopy.

Why don't you print it yourself from the pdf file? You still can read old fashion way 😀

 
Sergey Golubev #:
I do not know ... you may ask the author (he should know).

Thanks anyways! I was trying to download the source code.

How can I download the source code from within Metatrader 5? 

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/48097

I tried looking for it in the Codebase but cannot see where to install all the code.

It should be possible? Or do I need to install it manually dropping the files in their folders?

Examples from the book "Neural networks for algorithmic trading with MQL5"
Examples from the book "Neural networks for algorithmic trading with MQL5"
  • www.mql5.com
The book "Neural networks in algorithmic trading with MQL5" is a comprehensive guide, covering both the theoretical foundations of artificial intelligence and neural networks and practical aspects of their application in financial trading using the MQL5 programming language.
 
Andreas Alois Aigner #:

Thanks anyways! I was trying to download the source code.

How can I download the source code from within Metatrader 5? 

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/48097

I tried looking for it in the Codebase but cannot see where to install all the code.

It should be possible? Or do I need to install it manually dropping the files in their folders?

I think - it is manually for every file ... because some group files are having (should have) their separated folder.
For example (in Metatrader 5): File - [Open Data Folder] - MQL5 - Experts - ... and
So, you need to create the folder ... for example:

I do not know how to download/install so many files in one click sorry ...

 
Andreas Alois Aigner #:

Thanks anyways! I was trying to download the source code.

How can I download the source code from within Metatrader 5? 

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/48097

I tried looking for it in the Codebase but cannot see where to install all the code.

It should be possible? Or do I need to install it manually dropping the files in their folders?

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Thanks a lot! Thats very helpful. You wouldn't know how to do this running the MacOS version of Metatrader5 would you?  

Cos dropping the folders into the Data Viewer/Folder or into the Folder structure doesnt work using the WINE/MacOS Version.

 
Andreas Alois Aigner #:

Thanks a lot! Thats very helpful. You wouldn't know how to do this running the MacOS version of Metatrader5 would you?  

Cos dropping the folders into the Data Viewer/Folder or into the Folder structure doesnt work using the WINE/MacOS Version.

I don't know, I've never used MacOS. But there is another way:

Toolbox - Workspace - MetaEditor Help
Toolbox - Workspace - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Toolbox is a multifunctional window. It shows the results of various actions performed in MetaEditor: compilation , search , profiling and...
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