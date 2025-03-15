Indicators: Supertrend
Tried so many versions of supertrend, this is the only one that got me the results i was looking for. excellent, reliable, and well structured. Improvement Suggestion: add area shadings
This is really amazing dude, it really helps to develop my expert advisor, thanks
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Supertrend:
A SuperTrend indicator that plots trend direction using ATR volatility to create dynamic support/resistance levels for MetaTrader 5.
Author: Salman Soltaniyan