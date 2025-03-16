Unable to store Trade Settings in Strategy Tester (bug?)
From what I understand on https://www.mql5.com/en/contact there's no other way to report possible bugs, other than via this forum.
Is there a representative from Metaquotes that can confirm this issue?
Thank you.
- www.mql5.com
From what I understand on https://www.mql5.com/en/contact there's no other way to report possible bugs, other than via this forum.
Is there a representative from Metaquotes that can confirm this issue?
Thank you.
just a suggestion, find the thread that usually ends with "version number XXXX release" and post your evidence and code that caused the issue so that devs can replicate the issue.
You may also find similar XXX release on the russian forum -- apparently these bugs are read about by devs sooner on there.
just a suggestion, find the thread that usually ends with "version number XXXX release" and post your evidence and code that caused the issue so that devs can replicate the issue.
You may also find similar XXX release on the russian forum -- apparently these bugs are read about by devs sooner on there.
Thank you for your suggestion.
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