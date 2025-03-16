Unable to store Trade Settings in Strategy Tester (bug?)

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Hello,

In 'Strategy Tester' > 'Trade Settings' > 'Margins' I can adjust 'Unrealized profit' from 'use unrealizez profit/loss' to 'do not use unrealized profit/loss'.
However, after pressing 'OK' this option switches back to its default setting. Is this a known issue/bug or am I doing something wrong?
FYI, I'm using MT5 build 4755 under Wine version 10 in a Debian environment.

Thanks for any help/feedback.

Trade Settings


 

From what I understand on https://www.mql5.com/en/contact there's no other way to report possible bugs, other than via this forum. 
Is there a representative from Metaquotes that can confirm this issue?

Thank you.

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virtualreal #:

From what I understand on https://www.mql5.com/en/contact there's no other way to report possible bugs, other than via this forum. 
Is there a representative from Metaquotes that can confirm this issue?

Thank you.

just a suggestion, find the thread that usually ends with "version number XXXX release" and post your evidence and code that caused the issue so that devs can replicate the issue.

You may also find similar XXX release on the russian forum -- apparently these bugs are read about by devs sooner on there.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

just a suggestion, find the thread that usually ends with "version number XXXX release" and post your evidence and code that caused the issue so that devs can replicate the issue.

You may also find similar XXX release on the russian forum -- apparently these bugs are read about by devs sooner on there.

Thank you for your suggestion.

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