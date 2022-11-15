Strategy Tester

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Dear All,

I would like to configure in Strategy Tester that at the end of a test there are no transactions that have to be closed because the test is over (end of test).


In the "Strategy Tester", in particular in the "Trade Settings", it is not possible to change the value of the "Unrealized profit" field. 


I also tried trying to set MarginFreeMode=1 from .txt, but it doesn't work it.

I think this is a bug, can you help me?


trade settings



Thank you,

Best,
Istvan
[Deleted]  

It is somewhat counter-intuitive, but you have to first enable the "Use custom settings" ...


Then you will be able to change the fields in the "Margins" tab ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You have to first enable the "Use custom settings" ...


Then you will be able to change the fields in the "Margins" tab ...


Yes, yes, I use custom settings, but not work. 


Can you run it like this? Do you experience any errors?

[Deleted]  
Istvan Lajtar #:Yes, yes, I use custom settings, but not work. Can you run it like this? Do you experience any errors?

I thought you were stating that you were unable to edit the fields, not whether it had an impact on the test or not.

However, that field has to do with the free margin calculations, not about the final floating profit of any open positions being included or not in the gains at the end of a test.

Is that what you are asking about?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I thought you were stating that you were unable to edit the fields, not whether it had an impact on the test or not.

However, that field has to do with the free margin calculations, not about the final floating profit of any open positions being included or not in the gains at the end of a test.

Is that what you are asking about?

Am I looking in the wrong place for what I want? :)


Where can I set the tester not to close positions that are still open at the end of the test?

[Deleted]  
Istvan Lajtar #: Am I looking in the wrong place for what I want? :) Where can I set the tester not to close positions that are still open at the end of the test?
I don't think that is possible. You would have to include that logic in the EA itself to prevent placing any orders after a certain date or condition.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I don't think that is possible. You would have to include that logic in the EA itself to prevent placing any orders after a certain date or condition.

Okay, thank you :)

[Deleted]  
Istvan Lajtar #: Okay, thank you :)
You are welcome!
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