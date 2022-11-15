Strategy Tester
It is somewhat counter-intuitive, but you have to first enable the "Use custom settings" ...
Then you will be able to change the fields in the "Margins" tab ...
I thought you were stating that you were unable to edit the fields, not whether it had an impact on the test or not.
However, that field has to do with the free margin calculations, not about the final floating profit of any open positions being included or not in the gains at the end of a test.
Is that what you are asking about?
I thought you were stating that you were unable to edit the fields, not whether it had an impact on the test or not.
However, that field has to do with the free margin calculations, not about the final floating profit of any open positions being included or not in the gains at the end of a test.
Is that what you are asking about?
Am I looking in the wrong place for what I want? :)
Where can I set the tester not to close positions that are still open at the end of the test?
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In the "Strategy Tester", in particular in the "Trade Settings", it is not possible to change the value of the "Unrealized profit" field.
I think this is a bug, can you help me?