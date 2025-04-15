Indicators: T3 Moving Average
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T3 Moving Average:
The T3 Indicator is an advanced moving average that combines six exponential moving averages to provide smoother price action with reduced lag compared to traditional moving averages.
Author: Salman Soltaniyan