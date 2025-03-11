My Public Chat Was Closed Without Warning – Request for Clarification

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Hello,

I launched an EA and created a public group to openly answer questions, share updates, and discuss its development. This was not a channel—anyone could join and participate in conversations.

However, I quickly encountered users who joined only to spam and promote their services (messages advertising unrealistic performance, invitations to Telegram groups, etc.). I revoked their writing rights, but they would leave the chat and rejoin with full permissions restored, continuing their spam cycle.

I reported the spam messages and manually moderated as best as I could, but the messages kept reappearing. Eventually, I used the "complain" button to escalate the issue to the administrators.

To my surprise, my chat was closed without any warning or explanation. A simple admin message would have been appreciated—just to inform me about the closure and explain the exact reason. This would have allowed me to adjust my communication and remove any links pointing to the chat.

I fully respect the platform’s rules, which require using official resources for discussions, but the way this was handled unintentionally pushes users towards external alternatives like Telegram or Discord.

My request is simple:
  • Can you clarify the exact reason for the closure?
  • Are there any official solutions to prevent spam without the risk of an entire chat being shut down?
I want to comply with the platform’s rules, but I also expect clear communication and fair treatment in return. Looking forward to your response.
 
Anthony De Barros:
Hello,


Sounds like an issue for support. Not for the forum. See Support link at bottom of every page on this site "Contacts and requests".

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
Sounds like an issue for support. Not for the forum. See Support link at bottom of every page on this site "Contacts and requests".

I've checked the support guidelines, and according to the "Technical Issues" section, the forum is the right place for platform-related discussions, including community management issues.


If I reopen a public chat, how can I effectively manage spam and unwanted promotions? It seems there's no way to restrict a user permanently. If someone leaves and rejoins, they regain full rights, allowing them to spam again.

Public chats are valuable for answering common questions that may interest multiple users. However, there’s a lack of control for chat owners. A possible improvement would be:

  • Users who rejoin should keep previous restrictions (e.g., if muted, they remain muted).
  • This would reduce spam and avoid the need to report users, which currently leads to chat closure instead of solving the issue.

I appreciate any guidance or suggestions on how to manage this better.

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