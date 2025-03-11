My Public Chat Was Closed Without Warning – Request for Clarification
- Can you clarify the exact reason for the closure?
- Are there any official solutions to prevent spam without the risk of an entire chat being shut down?
- Split rights in mql5 profile section
- Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat
- mql5 way of business - transparency
Sounds like an issue for support. Not for the forum. See Support link at bottom of every page on this site "Contacts and requests".
Sounds like an issue for support. Not for the forum. See Support link at bottom of every page on this site "Contacts and requests".
I've checked the support guidelines, and according to the "Technical Issues" section, the forum is the right place for platform-related discussions, including community management issues.
If I reopen a public chat, how can I effectively manage spam and unwanted promotions? It seems there's no way to restrict a user permanently. If someone leaves and rejoins, they regain full rights, allowing them to spam again.
Public chats are valuable for answering common questions that may interest multiple users. However, there’s a lack of control for chat owners. A possible improvement would be:
- Users who rejoin should keep previous restrictions (e.g., if muted, they remain muted).
- This would reduce spam and avoid the need to report users, which currently leads to chat closure instead of solving the issue.
I appreciate any guidance or suggestions on how to manage this better.
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