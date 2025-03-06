Indicators: Autoscaling Zigzag
hi there,
thanks for code.
it is better to have a zig-zag based on minimum length value. it will be more pragmatic as we want to set min length a swing can be hold instead of sensitivity or step-back in its old form.
we can use percent of price/ multiplier of ATR and other inputs for minimum length of zig-zag swings too.
hi there,
thanks for code.
it is better to have a zig-zag based on minimum length value. it will be more pragmatic as we want to set min length a swing can be hold instead of sensitivity or step-back in its old form.
we can use percent of price/ multiplier of ATR and other inputs for minimum length of zig-zag swings too.
Percentage of price relative to the swing price is used here (R_Step) although it's not dynamic with ATR, so I might make another version using ATR which will dynamically adjust the percentage of the price
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Autoscaling Zigzag:
A zigzag indicator that uses a single input to adjust the step size for detecting wave direction changes
Author: Conor Mcnamara