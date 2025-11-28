Libraries: Telegram integration made easy.
thanks is very easy and nice , but i have a little question how is possible to send also icon ? like string message = "📈" + Symbol() i like in this mode but return me in telegram ??XAUUSD
is possible send also icon like
i try to
string message = "📈" + Symbol()but send me ??XAUUSD o_0
Automatic translation was applied by a moderator. On the English forum, please write in English.
You can only send messages in Latin. It doesn't work in Cyrillic.
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Telegram integration made easy.:
The goal is to make the function readily available for any Telegram integration task in MQL5 development. By adding this file to your CodeBase, you can simply include it in your Expert Advisors and call the function directly from the included module. This eliminates the need to redevelop the code from scratch repeatedly, ensuring reusability across multiple projects.
Author: Clemence Benjamin