Libraries: Telegram integration made easy.

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Telegram integration made easy.:

The goal is to make the function readily available for any Telegram integration task in MQL5 development. By adding this file to your CodeBase, you can simply include it in your Expert Advisors and call the function directly from the included module. This eliminates the need to redevelop the code from scratch repeatedly, ensuring reusability across multiple projects.

Telegram integration made easy.

Author: Clemence Benjamin

 

thanks is very easy and nice , but i have a little question how is possible to send also icon ? like string message = "📈" + Symbol() i like in this mode but return me in telegram ??XAUUSD

is possible send  also icon like 

 i try to 

string message = "📈" + Symbol()  
but  send me  ??XAUUSD  o_0
 

Automatic translation was applied by a moderator. On the English forum, please write in English.

You can only send messages in Latin. It doesn't work in Cyrillic.

 
Kot #:
You can send a message only in Latin script. It does not send in Cyrillic

Strings in MQL are encoded in UTF-16 LE, but Telegram accepts UTF-8 encoding.

That is, it is necessary to convert Cyrillic to UTF-8.

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