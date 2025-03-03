How to Adjust Volume Ratio and Deposit Usage in Copy Trading Signal to get specific ratio volume?
Phương Phan:How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
I'm subscribing to a copy trading signal from an account.
Does anyone know the settings or calculation formula to adjust the entry volume ratio in my account according to the signal, such as 1:1, 1:2, or 1:3 ?
Specifically, how to customize the "Deposit" or "Use no more than: ...% deposit" (with a maximum of 95%) to get these ratio.
The above link should help with explaining the way volume sizing is calculated on the copied trades.
You can just lick on that link and scroll down to the Copying Trading Operations and Volume Calculation #
There are clear examples explaining everything
Mainly it's affected by the percentage of your account balance that you want to assign to this specific signal. And it's also affected by your account leverage
How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
To copy the provider's trading operations to your account, you should subscribe to a signal. A monthly fee may be charged for the subscription. A...
Paul Twinomujuni #:Thank you so much! The article you sent me helped me understand how the system operates.
How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
The above link should help with explaining the way volume sizing is calculated on the copied trades.
You can just lick on that link and scroll down to the Copying Trading Operations and Volume Calculation #
There are clear examples explaining everything
Mainly it's affected by the percentage of your account balance that you want to assign to this specific signal. And it's also affected by your account leverage
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I'm subscribing to a copy trading signal from an account.
Does anyone know the settings or calculation formula to adjust the entry volume ratio in my account according to the signal, such as 1:1, 1:2, or 1:3 ?
Specifically, how to customize the "Deposit" or "Use no more than: ...% deposit" (with a maximum of 95%) to get these ratio.