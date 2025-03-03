How to Adjust Volume Ratio and Deposit Usage in Copy Trading Signal to get specific ratio volume?

New comment
 

I'm subscribing to a copy trading signal from an account.

Does anyone know the settings or calculation formula to adjust the entry volume ratio in my account according to the signal, such as 1:1, 1:2, or 1:3 ?

Specifically, how to customize the "Deposit" or "Use no more than: ...% deposit" (with a maximum of 95%) to get these ratio.

 
Phương Phan:

I'm subscribing to a copy trading signal from an account.

Does anyone know the settings or calculation formula to adjust the entry volume ratio in my account according to the signal, such as 1:1, 1:2, or 1:3 ?

Specifically, how to customize the "Deposit" or "Use no more than: ...% deposit" (with a maximum of 95%) to get these ratio.

How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help

The above link should help with explaining the way volume sizing is calculated on the copied trades.

You can just lick on that link and scroll down to the Copying Trading Operations and Volume Calculation #

There are clear examples explaining everything 


Mainly it's affected by the percentage of your account balance that you want to assign to this specific signal. And it's also affected by your account leverage 
How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
To copy the provider's trading operations to your account, you should subscribe to a signal. A monthly fee may be charged for the subscription. A...
 
Paul Twinomujuni #:
How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5 Help

The above link should help with explaining the way volume sizing is calculated on the copied trades.

You can just lick on that link and scroll down to the Copying Trading Operations and Volume Calculation #

There are clear examples explaining everything 


Mainly it's affected by the percentage of your account balance that you want to assign to this specific signal. And it's also affected by your account leverage 
Thank you so much! The article you sent me helped me understand how the system operates.
New comment