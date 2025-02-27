Metatester

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Hi, i tryed to search online a resault but i cant really found a viabile resource to use for set up the agent linked on my profile for the meta tester cpu "rent" 
i downloaded the sw, i used the MQID as id for link the agent (image 1) 
i set up my cpu core as agent (image 2)

but on my profile i dont saw them as agent working linked to me and it seem they also stopped, bc my cpu work is like idle and the traffic loaded is stack from the start the same byte u saw in the second image and as u can se to the image 3 the software is not registering any work (image 3)
hope someone can help me to set up properly and if u can give a review if it worth as gain to rent cpu to mql5 

Files:
m1.PNG  27 kb
m2.PNG  33 kb
m3.PNG  33 kb
[Deleted]  
Lorenzo Trapasso: i downloaded the sw, i used the MQID as id for link the agent (image 1) 

You don't use your MQID. You use your MQL5 Community account username, which in your case, it is "lorenzotrapasso".

Lorenzo Trapasso: but on my profile i dont saw them as agent working linked to me

You can then view your agents here on your profile page at the URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lorenzotrapasso/agents/list

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You don't use your MQID. You use your MQL5 Community account username, which in your case, it is "lorenzotrapasso".

You can then view your agents here on your profile page at the URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lorenzotrapasso/agents/list

TY!! 
And can u help too for the question about my agent seem sleeping??? 

[Deleted]  
Lorenzo Trapasso #: And can u help too for the question about my agent seem sleeping??? 

That depends on what Performance Ratio (PR) is attributed to your agents. If it is low or even average, you will not get much workload.

So, what PR values are shown for each in your agents list on your profile?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

That depends on what Performance Ratio (PR) is attributed to your agents. If it is low or even average, you will not get much workload.

So, what PR values are shown for each in your agents list on your profile?

Good question, i changet the name to my name but i still dont see them... 

[Deleted]  
Lorenzo Trapasso #: Good question, i changet the name to my name but i still dont see them... 

Does it look like this?


If it is, then it may take a while to update but no longer than 5-10 min.

What is showing at the following page? ... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lorenzotrapasso/agents/list

Mine looks like this ... and what is important to note, is the PR value. The higher the PR value, the more you will get cloud request activity.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Does it look like this?


If it is, then it may take a while to update but no longer than 5-10 min.

What is showing at the following page? ... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lorenzotrapasso/agents/list

Mine looks like this ... and what is important to note, is the PR value. The higher the PR value, the more you will get cloud request activity.


i got 12 agent with 251 PR can u make a preview of how much can i earn? 

Files:
m5.PNG  2 kb
 
Lorenzo Trapasso #:

i got 12 agent with 251 PR can u make a preview of how much can i earn? 

nice score. but you may make $30 every 6 months or nothing.

after 9 months i was able to buy a $30 indicator from the site.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

nice score. but you may make $30 every 6 months or nothing.

after 9 months i was able to buy a $30 indicator from the site.

if u right is no sense, but ill give a try.. 

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