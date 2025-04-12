Experts: Multiple EA Tracking with a Magic Number Based Profit and Loss Live Dashboard in MQL5
Multiple EA Tracking with a Magic Number Based Profit and Loss Live Dashboard in MQL5:
Author: Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Great idea!! Can you please send more detailed instructions for a novice like me and others.
Thanks always,
Roderick
Great idea!! Can you please send more detailed instructions for a novice like me and others.
Thanks always,
Roderick
Hi Roderick,
Thanks. Complete code attached for Free Use.
Also checkout my FREE Products...
Good code. Here is a small improvement to display number of closed positions instead of total deals. The label in the table should be changed to "# Closed Pos"
// Process closed deals for(int d = 0; d < totalDeals; d++) { ulong dt = HistoryDealGetTicket(d); long dEntry; HistoryDealGetInteger(dt,DEAL_ENTRY,dEntry); if(dEntry!=DEAL_ENTRY_OUT)continue; long dealMag = HistoryDealGetInteger(dt, DEAL_MAGIC); if((int)dealMag == mg) { dealCount++; closedPL += HistoryDealGetDouble(dt, DEAL_PROFIT) + HistoryDealGetDouble(dt, DEAL_SWAP) + HistoryDealGetDouble(dt, DEAL_COMMISSION); string dealComment = HistoryDealGetString(dt, DEAL_COMMENT); if(comment == "" && dealComment != "") comment = dealComment; if(symbol == "") symbol = HistoryDealGetString(dt, DEAL_SYMBOL); } }
Good code. Here is a small improvement to display number of closed positions instead of total deals. The label in the table should be changed to "# Closed Pos"
Hi Ciro,
Thanks. You are FREE to change any modifications. :)
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sivapaul/seller
Hi Ciro,
Thanks. You are FREE to change any modifications. :)
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sivapaul/seller
Would you be so kind to give me step by step installation directions. I'm clueless on how to do it>
Thanks always!
Would you be so kind to give me step by step installation directions. I'm clueless on how to do it>
Thanks always!
It is a MQL5 full source Code. You need to compile it first in METAEDITOR and attach in chart.
It will not trade. It will just show all the robots profits in screens using History Data and Magic Number.
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Multiple EA Tracking with a Magic Number Based Profit and Loss Live Dashboard in MQL5:
Whether you’re running multiple trading robots simultaneously or just one sophisticated strategy, keeping track of each Expert Advisor’s performance can be surprisingly time-consuming. MetaTrader 5 (MT5) conveniently displays orders and positions in its “Toolbox,” but when numerous robots share the same account, it becomes harder to know which EA is generating your profits—or losses. A single account might have dozens or hundreds of trades, each opened by different EAs, making it difficult to separate the results of one robot from another.
Author: Sivakumar Paul Suyambu