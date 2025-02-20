Remove EA name from live chart

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Is there a way to remove the EA name from the live chart?  It blocks viewing price action when price is bullish.
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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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daTrada: Is there a way to remove the EA name from the live chart?  It blocks viewing price action when price is bullish.

Rename the executable file itself to a shorter name.

If it is a Market product, make a copy and rename the copy. That way an updates to original file will still proceed as usual.

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daTrada: Is there a way to remove the EA name from the live chart?  It blocks viewing price action when price is bullish.

Also, why not simply adjust the chart's scale so that the candles apear below the Expert's name and icon.

Just use the mouse to drag the right axis/legend up or down to adjust. It's quick and easy.

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