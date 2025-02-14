MT5 high temperature
What's your system/PC spec?
What's EA log/journal says?
What's your system/PC spec?
What's EA log/journal says?
I run mt5 on two mac with crossover,ie wine.
one is mac mini4 10+10cores, another mac is intel i5 10050 cpu with 16GB ram.
now the ticks changing not frequently, it remain 65 Celsius, but cpu only 20% loaded
my EA calculation is not heavy, I have same code for MT4 and the temperature keeps at 20 Celsius
I run mt5 on two mac with crossover,ie wine.
one is mac mini4 10+10cores, another mac is intel i5 10050 cpu with 16GB ram.
now the ticks changing not frequently, it remain 65 Celsius, but cpu only 20% loaded
my EA calculation is not heavy, I have same code for MT4 and the temperature keeps at 20 Celsius
Have you tried the task manager of MT5 (I don't know about the MAC context):
Do you know and have you installed it acc. to: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/619
Have you tried the profiler:
- www.mql5.com
I initially ran Wine on Debian Linux.
I did so for a few years but later removed it in favor of using Debian with Windows VM's using VirtualBox.
Then later a dedicated box just for mt5. Windows 11 multiple desktops gives you a Linux feel and mt5 runs well on it. I have 3 computer. x2 Linux. One win 11. Wine was really buggy under Linux. Maybe Mac to
Have you tried the task manager of MT5 (I don't know about the MAC context):
Do you know and have you installed it acc. to: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/619
Have you tried the profiler:
- Free trading apps
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hello mql5 team,
why so high temperature when running only one MT5, GPU reaching above 80 degree always, I already disabled Opencl.
if run two instances of mt5, it reaches 90.
no indicator added, only one chart with EA running.