MT5 high temperature

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hello mql5 team,


why so high temperature when running only one MT5, GPU reaching above 80 degree always, I already disabled Opencl. 


if run two instances of mt5, it reaches 90. 


no indicator added, only one chart with EA running.

 

What's your system/PC spec?

What's EA log/journal says?

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

What's your system/PC spec?

What's EA log/journal says?

I run mt5 on two mac with crossover,ie wine.

one is mac mini4 10+10cores, another mac is intel i5 10050 cpu with 16GB ram.

now the ticks changing not frequently, it remain 65 Celsius, but cpu  only 20% loaded

my EA calculation is not heavy, I have same code for MT4 and the temperature keeps at 20  Celsius

 
noChangepromise1 #:

I run mt5 on two mac with crossover,ie wine.

one is mac mini4 10+10cores, another mac is intel i5 10050 cpu with 16GB ram.

now the ticks changing not frequently, it remain 65 Celsius, but cpu  only 20% loaded

my EA calculation is not heavy, I have same code for MT4 and the temperature keeps at 20  Celsius

Have you tried the task manager of MT5 (I don't know about the MAC context):


Do you know and have you installed it acc. to: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/619

Have you tried the profiler:


MetaTrader 5 on macOS
MetaTrader 5 on macOS
  • www.mql5.com
We provide a special installer for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform on macOS. It is a full-fledged wizard that allows you to install the application natively. The installer performs all the required steps: it identifies your system, downloads and installs the latest Wine version, configures it, and then installs MetaTrader within it. All steps are completed in the automated mode, and you can start using the platform immediately after installation.
 

I initially ran Wine on Debian Linux.

I did so for a few years but later removed it in favor of using Debian with Windows VM's using VirtualBox.

Then later a dedicated box just for mt5. Windows 11 multiple desktops gives you a Linux feel and mt5 runs well on it. I have 3 computer. x2 Linux. One win 11. Wine was really buggy under Linux. Maybe Mac to 

 
Carl Schreiber #:

Have you tried the task manager of MT5 (I don't know about the MAC context):


Do you know and have you installed it acc. to: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/619

Have you tried the profiler:


I saw too many about 40 ucrtbase.dll in task manager, what is that ?
 
Well,  Google that file ..
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