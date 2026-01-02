Register A company as Seller on MQL5 Market
I tried registering my company as a seller on MQl5 market. The support teams responded by saying that I to provide the following: "link to the official website where we can check the certificate."
Does anyone know where or how I can provide this link because I am unable to see where to paste it and the "New request" feature does not help much.
If you're running a business, you need to be diligent. I believe that my business account was just approved because I was diligent.
- I added my entity's full legal name to my mql5 Profile in Settings. [As far as can tell, no special authorization is required here].
- I applied to upgrade my account to business status with a copy of my official State certified business entity registration certificate. Although the common meaning of the word, "certificate," seems to imply that it's inherently certified; I obtained an official State certified copy of the certificate for about 30 USD when I formed my entity in 2023. Unlike a standard copy of the certificate, the official State certified copy includes an additional certification signed by an individual representative of the State--certifying the time and place of its origin with a State Seal.
- The Service Desk immediately replied with an estimated 3 business day window for assessment of the application.
- Within 3 business days, the Service Desk requested a link to the official [State] website in order to verify the entity registration certificate.
- I immediately replied with a link to my State's entity verification website, my State's tax registration website, a png image of my entity's 2024 annual report, a png image of my entity's annual report filing receipt, and a redacted png image of my entity's national tax ID assignment.
- The Service Desk immediately replied with a request for instructions on how to verify my entity's certificate from the website for which I previously sent a link. [This is the point at which I realized that the Service Desk is likely in Metaquotes' headquarters in the Republic of Cyprus, and that no person can be familiar with the corporate formation rules of every State and Province in the world. Therefore, extreme attention to detail is required].
- I immediately replied with a 15 point list of detailed instructions on how to verify the certificate.
- The Service Desk immediately approved my entity's account.
My point here is that I remained in constant contact with the Service Desk at all times. Being incommunicado for 48 hours might not be acceptable. The risk of BS tends to rise as silence drags on.
Keep in mind that there is no application fee, and imagine the number of applications that roll in. It's your job to make the Service Desk's job as easy as possible.
If the option is still available to you, maybe start a new business account application and be diligent this time.
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I tried registering my company as a seller on MQl5 market. The support teams responded by saying that I to provide the following: "link to the official website where we can check the certificate."
Does anyone know where or how I can provide this link because I am unable to see where to paste it and the "New request" feature does not help much.