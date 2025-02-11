Install on terminal MT5 opens another MT5 broker on the PC.

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I have an MT5 installation and within the Company / Market tab, I click on Install on Terminal for the installation of an EA

That opens ANOTHER MT5 installation instead of the one I have at that moment open... and the EA does install there, which I don't want or need.

How can I fix this ?

Please assist. Thanks



 
Follow these instructions please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
  • 2021.03.30
  • Eleni Anna Branou
  • www.mql5.com
Here is a step by step guide for buying, installing, testing and using a Metatrader 5 Expert Advisor (Robot, Bot are whatever): 1...
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