Optimization stopping before the end of testing the period
Just to add that some pairs do take trades during the entire testing period, that is why I am really confused. The algo itself do not make the trading stop under any condition.
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Hello,
I am running the optimization for a bot by selecting the period 2021.01.01 until 2025.02.07, everything works great but then I realized that on the graph, the testing do not run for the full period. And when I run the exact same input on another pair, I get once again the testing stopping earlier, but on a different date.
I selected the "Slow complete algorithm" with "Balance max". Maybe it is just the way to maximize the balance?
Is there any way to make the algorithm run on the full period without interruption?
On the picture attached, the last data visible on the bottom right is 2022.05.05.
Thanks for any help!